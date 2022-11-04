NEMA distributes assorted grains, other items to flood victims in Zamfara

The Federal Government through National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed 18,475 assorted items to persons affected by the flood and other human-induced disasters in Zamfara state.

Flagging off the distribution today in Gusau, Zamfara state capital, the Director-General (DG) NEMA, Mustafa Ahmed also disclosed that 7,410 bags of assorted grains would be distributed to the most vulnerable persons in the state.

The DG who was represented by Sani Ahmed revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of 12,000 metric tons of assorted commodities from the National strategic reserve stock for distribution to all 36 states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

“His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari approved the release of 12,000 metric tons of assorted commodities from the National strategic reserve stock for distribution in all the 36 states including FCT.”

He explained that the relief assistance would be distributed to persons affected by the 2022 flooding and other human-induced disasters in Zamfara state.

Items distributed included 1000 10kg bags of rice, 1000 bags of beans,1000 bags of maize, 75 kegs of oil, 150 cartons of seasoning cubes and 75 cartons of tin tomatoes.

Other assorted items include 8,000 pieces of nylon mats, 1000 mosquito nets, 600 pieces of bath soap, 2,500 5yards Guinea brocade,1000 children’s wear,1000 women’s wear and 1000 pieces of men’s wear.

“It is with a deep sense of responsibility that on behalf of the Director-General commiserate with the good people and Government of Zamfara state over the unfortunate flood disaster that has ravaged the State”.

“The 2022 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) forecasted that 233 LGAs in 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory are within highly probable flood risk areas, while 212 LGAs in 35 states of the Federation are within moderately probable flood risk areas,” NEMA disclosed.

“Already the agency is inundated with reports of flood disaster in more than 450 local government areas from 36 states and the FCT and still counting, causing colossal loss of lives, livelihood, properties and infrastructures.

“What we witnessed in Zamfara state and indeed in other states of the federation so far, should spur us to concrete and deliberate action that leads to a substantial reduction of flood disaster risk and losses in lives, livelihoods and health and in the economic, physical, social, cultural and environmental assets of persons, businesses and communities”

He said the Federal Government through NEMA cannot compensate for the traumatic experiences of persons affected by disaster impacts, “Yet we have to help people alleviate their sufferings with these Federal Government approved relief items,” NEMA stressed.

He further stated that grains to be distributed to the most vulnerable persons in Zamfara state included 3,320 bags of maize,2,840 bags of sorghum and 1,250 bags of millet in the state.

“Let me use this opportunity to acknowledge the effort of the Zamfara state Government under the able leadership of His Excellency, Governor Bello Mattawale for providing the first line of support to the affected population.





“It is my honour and privilege, to formally present these materials for distribution to the deserving victims through the good offices of Your Excellency, in fulfilment of the lofty ideals of President Muhammadu Buhari and unwavering commitment and doggedness of the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development, Saadiya Umar Faruq.”

