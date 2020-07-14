Need to restrict spread of COVID-19 across states

Letters
By Adeola Babalola
Clerics urged , Covid-19 and gender equality, Safeguarding our communities, covid-19 lockdown, our schools, Post-Covid Nigeria, Coronavirus the, COVID-19 battle in, business survival, the falsehoods, COVID-20, COVID-19 infect, Effects of COVID-19 , contract and Nigerian, COVID-19 fight, FEAR PANDEMIC, COVID-19 economy, COVID-19, global challenege, need
COVID-19

Nigeria and the world at large are  facing a new reality, SARS-CoV-2. The virus that causes COVID-19 has forced us to make difficult choices to protect ourselves and our loved ones. The lifting of the ban on interstate travel has come with a great deal of relief to individuals and companies who can now move and freely transport their goods. Since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Nigeria on February 27, infection rates have continued to rise.

During the World Health Organisation (WHO) media briefing on COVID-19 on July 7, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus cautioned the global community that “the outbreak is accelerating.” For the past few months, since the outset of the COVID-19 outbreak, Nigerians have been asked to be socially and physically distanced from one another. The distancing has been from people they love and care about. In many ways, this is very contrary to the Nigerian way of life, as weekends were usually filled with social events. , birthday parties, weddings, owambes, igbankwus and church bazaars. In the East, many women would now be preparing for August meetings. All this has changed as an invisible virus has taken hold of the country, devastating those it manages to infect.

The COVID-19 virus does not discriminate who catches it and everyone is just as vulnerable, but certain groups are more vulnerable than others. Recent data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has shown that three out of five people who die from COVID-19 are over the age of 50. The speed of transmission of the virus and the high fatality among our older population is a cause for concern and provides further reason why every protective measure should be taken to limit the spread of the virus.

During the lockdown, families wanting to pay their last respects to loved ones who had passed away or those who wanted to attend family events had to postpone all ceremonies. Now with the inter-state travel restriction lifted, asking people not to visit loved ones, especially older family members and relatives, is a tough discussion. However, right now, this is necessary as until we halt the spread of COVID-19, we will be in this fight against the COVID-19 virus for much longer, or until a vaccine is found.

This is why although interstate travel restrictions have been lifted, the spread of the virus has not stopped. The repeated emphasis on taking responsibility has become even more glaring as there is clear evidence of community transmission across the country with burden more pronounced in certain local government areas. Since the easing of the initial lockdown measures, adherence to the directives has been poor and the Federal Ministry of Health has asked Nigerians to continue practising many of the preventive public health measures advised, such as physical distancing, frequent hand washing and the wearing of face masks.

The easing of the interstate travel restrictions puts vulnerable groups such as the over-50 and people with pre-existing co-morbidities at increased risk. Health care services outside of the urban areas are more limited, so if COVID-19 were to take hold in rural areas, the consequences would be terrible. We must, therefore, do the best we can to shield and protect these high-risk groups, keeping them physically apart from populations that are most likely to spread the virus.

COVID-19 does not spread on its own, if people keep moving around, the virus will keep on moving with them. The easing of interstate travel restrictions will now increase the potential of the virus to spread further. That is why Nigerians have to take individual and collective responsibility, protecting themselves and their loved ones by restricting the spread of the virus. The government cannot do it alone.

 

Adeola Babalola

Lagos

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Details have emerged of how the leader of Ibadan notorious gang, One Million Boys, Abiola Ebila, was killed on Sunday afternoon.  Tribune Online gathered from a reliable source who craved anonymity, that Ebila and his team kidnapped a middle-aged man whose name as of the time of this report could not be ascertained… Read Full Story

 

A total of 1,773 contractors were allegedly paid N70.495 billion by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)  as mobilisation fees without resorting to the site between 2008 and 2012. This was revealed as the House of Representatives at the weekend kicked-off its investigation into the N70.495 billion allegedly… Read Full Story
There was an executioner in Old Oyo who specialised in cutting off his victims’ heads. He later sinned and was sentenced to death. At the point of execution, he demanded to know which part of his body would be cut: “the head or the feet?” The town yelled: How did you kill your victims? Ex-EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu… Read Full Story
THE Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Sunday, clarified that due process of law was followed in the approval granted to a firm, Omoh Jay Nig Ltd, to dispose of vessels. He said the approval followed the final forfeiture order obtained by his office and the presidential… Read Full Story
The World Health Organisation (WHO) reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases, on Sunday, with the total rising by 230,370 in 24 hours… Read Full Story
Despite the record gains in three trading session last week, equities trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed the week bearish as the All Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.12 per cent to… Read Full Story 
The 19 Northern States Northern Speakers Conference under the aegis of Northern Speakers Forum(NSF) converged in Kaduna at the weekend to discuss sensitive and critical issues that are affecting the region… Read Full Story
One factor working in favour of leading organizations is their deployment of customer feedback to get even better. Feedback is the view expressed by customers about the performance of a company or its products. This could be positive or negative. Feedback is important because it is a pointer to the future of an organization… Read Full Story
PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has suspended Ibrahim Magu from office as the Acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following his arrest last week and appearance before the presidential probe panel set up to investigate allegations of impropriety levelled against him by the Attorney… Read Full Story
Corruption is the Original Sin. The political philosopher Isaiah Berlin described it as part of “the crooked timber of humanity”. It belongs to the class of “wicked problems”. A wicked problem, according to policy scientists, is a social problem that appears in the manner of an insoluble puzzle; in which the best… Read Full Story

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

STAY STRONGER, LONGER AND SATISFY MADAM LIKE NEVER BEFORE WITH THIS NATURAL SUPPLEMENTS WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS. CLICK NOW.

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

You might also like
Letters

Tunde Braimoh: Sudden darkness overtakes our sun

Letters

On Nigeria’s foreign policy

Letters

Rising cost of drugs

Letters

On blame trading

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More