NECO closes 2020 SSCE registration September 10

THE National Examinations Council (NECO) has insisted on Thursday, 10th September as the deadline for registration of schools and examination candidates for the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) remains sacrosanct.

The Council on Monday reminded all stakeholders and the general public that this deadline for the registration would not be subject to extension as approved by the Federal Ministry of Education.

Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO, Professor Godswill Obioma conveyed this in a statement in Abuja. The examination is scheduled to commence on 5th October and end on 18th November 2020.

Obioma said the closure of registration on 10th September would enable efficient and effective planning for the examination logistics required for the smooth conduct of the 2020 NECO SSCE (Internal).

“NECO hereby reminds all stakeholders and the general public that the 2020 NECO SSCE (Internal) will commence on 5th October 2020 and end on 18th November 2020.

“We also use this opportunity to notify all stakeholders that the schedule and Examination Time-Table for the 2020 SSCE (External) will soon be released,” the statement said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lessons From Fani-Kayode’s ‘Stupid’

The Femi Fani-Kayode experience was needless and plainly avoidable. But something tells me it won’t be the last. There is the feeling today in power circles that because of the ascendancy of the Internet and its platforms of social engagements, the press as we knew it is now impotent and could be humiliated and called stupid without consequences. The truth of the media’s undying powers should be clear in what Femi just went through…

Buhari Approves Transfer Of NIMC To Communications Ministry

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the transfer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. A statement signed by the Minister‘s Spokesperson, Mrs Uwa Suleiman, on Monday in Abuja, said that the approval was based on Buhari’s consideration for the critical role of NIMC towards the realisation of the objectives of the National Digital Economy Policy and…

Businesses May Not Normalise Till August 2021—Report

BUSINESSES and brands, hoping to return to ‘winning ways’ soon, after the devastating effects of the COVID 19 pandemic, may need to wait a little bit longer, as a recently-released CEO Report, from Philips Consulting Limited PCL, has predicted that it would take another 12 months, August 2021, for the nation’s business environment to fully activate and operate optimally…