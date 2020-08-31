Edo/Ondo elections: IGP says police will be neutral

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar Adamu on Monday said that the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force under his watch would remain neutral and professional in their conduct during the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States.

The IGP gave the assurance in Abuja during an interactive session with members of the civil society organisations to brainstorm on measures to ensure hitch-free elections in the two states. He promised that the Force would also ensure free, fair and credible elections in the two states.

While promising that the Police would deploy all resources to ensure a level play-field for all parties involved in the elections, the IGP confirmed that there was the likelihood of violence in the elections in both states.

He, however, hinted that the Police had already deployed intelligence to generate threat analysis which would be used to sustain their processes in elections in both states to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

Adamu said the police acknowledged the contributions of CSOs as the key actors in electioneering processes in the country, hence the need for the interactive sessions in view of the upcoming elections.

According to him, “the objective is to share knowledge and compare knowledge especially in regards to experiences with election security in Nigeria.

“We shall have discussions on key indicators of key election security threats especially arming and movements of political thugs, use of inciting statements during political campaigns, the high likelihood of violence, the issue of misinformation and disinformation aimed at heating up the polity.”

In his short remarks, the leader of the CSOs, Comrade Ken Nwakwo solicited for Information sharing between the Police and the CSOs before, during and after the polls in ensuring hitch-free polls.

