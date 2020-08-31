Anambra govt trains, empowers 35 youths with starter packs

Anambra State Government has empowered 35 youths, who graduated from its Skills Acquisition Programme.

They have also been presented with a variety of equipment to start off businesses of their own.

Tribune Online gathered that the youths were trained in Photography, Cosmetology, Confectionery, 3-D flooring, Body Massage, Facial Makeup/Microblading and Pedicure/Manicure at the Youths Development Centre, Mgbakwu, Awka North Local Government Area (LGA).

Handing over the items to the beneficiaries during a symposium in Awka, on Monday, Gov. Willie Obiano described entrepreneurship as a cardinal means of fighting unemployment and fostering economic growth.

The Governor who was represented at the event by the lawmaker representing Aguata two State constituency and the chairman house committee on Youth, Honorable Carter Umeh.

Gov. Obiano emphasised the commitment of his administration to promoting key factors that drive entrepreneurship for the economic sustainability of the teeming youths.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Youth Empowerment and Creative Economy, Prof. Theresa Obiekezie, said in her welcome address that the youths were trained under the third phase of `One Youth One Skill’ programme of the Government.

“This initiative has trained no fewer than 700 youths between November 2018 and August 2020 in different skills like Solar power Installation, Screeding/Interlocking, Cosmetology, Computer management and software applications.

“Government also launched the Triple I-Inventor, Investor Initiative that focuses on discovering, developing and deploying youths with skills, exposing them to companies and individuals that will wish to invest in their innovative talents as future entrepreneurs,’’ Prof Obiekezie said.

In a goodwill message, Director, Smart Jobs Project, Mr Chidi Kanu, urged the beneficiaries to use the items judiciously and be motivated by their passion for chosen skills to succeed in life.

One of the resource persons, Dr Ikechukwu Ume, a lecturer in the Computer Science Department, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, underscored the importance of entrepreneurship to the nation’s economic survival.

He enjoined the beneficiaries to create the right vision and add value to it by adjusting to changing business trends to excel above their competitors.

Some of the beneficiaries including Somtoochukwu Osili, Helen Aniekwe, Jennifer Ezenduka and Mercy Nnanyelu, expressed gratitude to the state government for touching their lives, pledging to make good use of the equipment.

