Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has called on local government chairmen in the state to exhibit transparency in the discharge of their duties.

Governor Alia who made the call during the swearing-in of three new caretaker committee chairmen late hours on Saturday said with their appointments, they were to re-inject vibrancy in the administration of their respective local governments.

Recall that three caretaker chairmen of Ukum, Gboko and Katsina-Ala LGAs were sacked on Tuesday for alleged mismanagement of the local government’s Internally Generated Revenue.

The Governor added that local government being the third tier of government, is critical to the operation of his administration since it plays a major role in the provision of social services to the people.

He also cautioned the council chairmen against mismanagement of resources and admonished them to provide the needed change in their respective council areas saying that there is no room for financial mismanagement.

The Governor re-echoed his administration’s readiness towards ensuring accountability and adherence to due process in governance.

The governor said “Your predecessors are disengaged because of their lack of commitment, lack of dedication, lack of responsibility and accountability and transparency.

“These are things you must never do, you must not have those elements. You must stay transparent, you must be reputable, people’s lives are handed over to you in these local governments.

“You are supposed to protect them, you are not supposed to be the ones moving out there creating more chaos or more crises.

He added, “We need to up our game for development and growth in the state, we need to give people that true service, the government works so hard that everyone one will thrive in their businesses.

You are the primary mechanics to help people realize government’s the contribution to their lives and the lives of their local government.

“These are troubling times for the entire nation, we have lots of inflation and food insecurity. In the state, the government is trying to get people back to their farms, the IDPS are to be in safe hands until they return to their ancestral homes.

The newly sworn Council Chairmen are; Verlumun Avar, Victor Iorzaa Justin Shaku, Gboko, Ukum and Katsina-Ala chairmen respectively.

Shaku who spoke on behalf of his colleagues expressed appreciation to the governor for the opportunity given them to serve and pledged their full support and commitment to the Alia-led administration.

