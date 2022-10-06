NDE trains 100 youths on vocational skills in Benue

The National Directorate of Employment in Benue State, on Thursday, began training 100 youths on various vocational skills.

The training is in tandem with the Quick Fix/Technocultural Crafts Training Scheme (TECRAFTS) of the Vocational Skills Development (VSD) department of the NDE.

Flagging off the exercise in Makurdi, the state capital, the Director-General of NDE, Alhaji Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, said that 100 participants comprise 50 for the Quick Fix and another 50 for the Technocultural crafts trainees.

The DG who was represented by the State Co-ordinator, William Agada, encouraged the trainees to pay attention to learning stating that the scheme was designed to revamp the indigenous cultural crafts that are near extinction.

“The objectives of the scheme are to impact technical and vocational skills to unemployed persons, especially youths and women. To reduce poverty and hunger. To stem youth restiveness and social vices,” the DG said.

The VSD Head of Department, Ene Awosika, who implored the participants to use the training to impact their economic lives, emphasized the importance of skilled jobs as a driving force of the nation’s economy.

In a vote of thanks, Felicia Oche, on behalf of the beneficiaries appreciated the agency and pledged that they pay serious attention to the training so as to be able to translate the knowledge to better their lives.

