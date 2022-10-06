Confusion in PRP as Ndidi Key lays claim to party’s presidential ticket

There seems to be confusion in the Peoples Redemption Party PRP as one of the aspirants who contested the party’s presidential primaries in June this year, Mrs Patience Ndidi Key, is laying claim to the ticket saying the election that produced the winner, Latifu Kola Abiola, was fraught with irregularities.

Addressing the media on Wednesday in Abuja, the national coordinator, the Student Wing of the Patience Ndidi Key (PNK), Comrade Ebenezer Olufemi, described the primary election of 5th June, 2022 as nothing but a shambolic display of unscrupulousness, disregard for electoral laws, an affront on the sensibilities of party men and a proclamation of irregularities.

According to Olufemi, the primary election was characterized by malpractices and open contempt for the party guidelines which he said should not have been accepted as a valid process in the first place.

He added that like the famous phrase in George Orwell’s Animal Farm, “some animals are more equal than others” in the party as he alleged that the leadership of the party in order to have their ways before the primaries announced that their Ndidi Key has stepped down to pave way for their preferred candidate.

“It is worthy of note that the purported primary election of 5th June, 2022 was nothing but a shambolic display of unscrupulousness, disregard for electoral laws an affront on the sensibilities of party men and a proclamation of irregularities. The primary election which was characterized by malpractices and open contempt for the party guidelines, should not have been accepted as a valid process in the first place.

“Why we frown at such acts is because it contradicts the precedents our founding fathers laid for us, it takes away the independence of the party which has made it survive several decades and it makes us conform with the valueless style we see in other political parties which we have condemned innumerable times.

“When the goal post is shifted and the field is tilted then fairness, value and equity which is the number one cardinal principle of our dear party have been reduced to a bag of garbage.

“We saw the irregularities that took place during the election most especially in the northern part of the country whereby the leadership of the party at some point announced that Madam Ndidi Key has stepped down from the election just for them to get their own selfish interest or should I say to do bidding of their own interest whereas a level-playing ground was not given.

He said though the matter was already before a law court, the Nigerian Constitution gives room for freedom of speech and freedom of expression which allows them to air their grievances. He said a petition written to the leadership of the party more than four months ago has not been responded to.

“I want to believe freedom of speech or freedom of expression is a right before the law. In as much as the matter is before the court of law, we must also air our views and register our grievances so that the whole world will know what has actually transpired before, during and after the election.

“Therefore, we shall continue to mobilize our comrades around the country to resist any form of imposition, manipulation and compromise that seeks to serve the interest of any one man. We shall continue to call on all members of our party of goodwill to lend their voices to ensure the integrity of the party is not lost to selfish individuals who wish to sell it for a morsel of bread,” he stated.

Olufemi nonetheless expressed confidence that Ndidi Key will recover her ‘stolen mandate’ and position the party for great victory ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Tribune Online recalled that Kola Abiola won the PRP presidential primaries in June. He polled 2,097 votes to emerge as the winner followed by Usman Bugaje with 813 votes. Ndidi came third with 329 votes while Colonel Gboluga Mosuga (rtd) came distant fourth with 263 votes.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE