2023: Okelekwe, Umeoji, win APC senatorial primaries in Anambra

Chief Kodilichukwu Okelekwe, Abuja-based businessman, has been elected as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Anambra Central Senatorial District scheduled for March 2023.

Also, erstwhile governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the Anambra November 6, 2021 governorship poll, Chief Chukwuma Umeoji, was at the weekend elected the candidate of the APC for Anambra South Senatorial District.

As of the time of filing this report, it was not clear who emerged as the APC candidate in Anambra North Senatorial District.

APC also elected Chief Maxwell Okoye for Awka North and South Federal Constituency.

During the APC senatorial congress that held at the J-Jumac hotels at the weekend, the 550 delegates of the party affirmed Okelekwe’s candidacy.

The Congress was monitored by a 3 -Man Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) member, led by Nwanga Anthony, a deputy director in the Commission.

The 3- Man APC Electoral returning officers for the election were led by Chief Samuel Oraegbunam.

Speaking after his election, Okelekwe, said it was time for APC to start winning elections in Anambra State ruled by APGA since 2006, adding that his fellow contestants in the party’s race withdrew for him because they had confidence in his ability to defeat candidates of other parties in the district.

Also, a member representing Dunukofia Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly Hon Lawrence Ezeudu, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for Dunukofia, Njikoka and Anaocha Federal Constituency with 223 votes against Mrs Nwosu Chinenye who scored five votes and one invalid vote.

Ezeudu who commended the peaceful conduct of the exercise also thanked the delegates shortly after the exercise and the representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and security agencies for playing their roles accordingly.

He, however, pledged continued commitment to deliver quality representation through human capacity building and infrastructural development.

