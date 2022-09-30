NDE flags off training for youths on vocational skills in Ekiti

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced a special training for youths in technical and vocational skills in Ekiti State under its Youths Transformation Training Scheme.

The Director-General of NDE, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo who spoke while flagging off the orientation programme in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, noted that the introduction of the training by the scheme was a direct response to rising cases of unemployment in the country.

Represented by the state coordinator of NDE, Emmanuel Ojo, the Director-General explained that the training of the 50 beneficiaries would involve marketable vocational and technical skills which would be relevant and economically viable for the youth to make life for themselves.

He said: “ It is a long-term scheme that will gainfully engage Nigerian youths in demand-driven and marketable trades , especially technical skills like computer programming, generating sets repair, auto-mechanic, wielding, fashion designing, catering, battery charging and bricklaying.

“Others include, painting, plumbing, POP, aluminum, fabrication, carpentry, tiling, electrical and installation; some lasting six months, some 12 months and some 18 months.

“This scheme is also designed to meet up with the advancing world of today, so that Nigerian youths can continue to be relevant in the trending labour market and to give them edge over white collar jobs.”

The NDE boss urged beneficiaries to be committed, focused and punctual during the period of the training which he said was crucial for them to be financially independent in view of the non-availability of white collar jobs.

Some of the beneficiaries commended the NDE for providing them with the opportunity to learn the skills, promising that they would take full advantage of the vocation in a bid to make themselves relevant in the society.

