NDDC: Step down from office, Senate committee tells board
Senate Ad-hoc Committee on alleged Financial Recklessness in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) calls on the Board of the NDDC as presently constituted to step aside
Chairman of the committee, Senator, Olubunmi Adetunmbi (Ekiti North) said this on Thursday while presenting the report before laying it before to the Senate.
Adetunmbi who said there is a far gap between the NDDC project and funds expended on them.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE