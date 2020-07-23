NDDC: Step down from office, Senate committee tells board

Latest NewsTop News
By Osaretin Osadebamwen - Abuja
Senate, NDDC, insecurity,vote of no confidence
Senate

Senate Ad-hoc Committee on alleged Financial Recklessness in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) calls on the Board of the NDDC as presently constituted to step aside

Chairman of the committee, Senator, Olubunmi Adetunmbi (Ekiti North) said this on Thursday while presenting the report before laying it before to the Senate.

ALSO READ: NAHCON commences 2021 Hajj registration Sept 9

Adetunmbi who said there is a far gap between the NDDC project and funds expended on them.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

THE ongoing investigative hearing into the allegations bordering on misappropriation of N81.5 billion by the management of Niger Delta  Development Commission (NDDC) was temporarily halted on Monday after the acting managing director of the commission, Professor Daniel Pondei fainted and was… Read Full Story
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 562 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, with national toll now put at 37,225… Read Full Story
The UK Government has entered partnerships with BioNtech/Pfizer and Valneva who are developing vaccines to protect against COVID-19. It has also secured early access to treatments containing COVID-19 neutralising antibodies from AstraZeneca, in order to treat those unable to receive vaccines, such as the… Read Full Story
Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio on Monday gave a vivid account of how successive managements of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded multi-trillion naira contracts through contract splitting, over-pricing of contracts and other fraudulent acts… Read Full Story
THE ongoing investigative hearing into the allegations bordering on misappropriation of N81.5 billion by the management of Niger Delta  Development Commission (NDDC) was temporarily halted on Monday after the acting managing director of the commission, Professor Daniel Pondei fainted and was… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Latest News

NDDC contracts: Reps initiate criminal complaint of perjury against Akpabio

Latest News

Senate pays last respect to Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile

Latest News

Insecurity: Senate demands sack of service chiefs

Latest News

Reps give Akpabio 48 hours to publish names of lawmakers taking contracts from NDDC

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More