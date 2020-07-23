NDDC: Step down from office, Senate committee tells board

Senate Ad-hoc Committee on alleged Financial Recklessness in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) calls on the Board of the NDDC as presently constituted to step aside

Chairman of the committee, Senator, Olubunmi Adetunmbi (Ekiti North) said this on Thursday while presenting the report before laying it before to the Senate.

ALSO READ: NAHCON commences 2021 Hajj registration Sept 9

Adetunmbi who said there is a far gap between the NDDC project and funds expended on them.