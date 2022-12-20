2023: NYSC Ag. DG cautions corps members on participation in elections

The Acting Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs Christy Uba has stressed that participation in general elections by corp members is not compulsory but voluntary, urging those interested to be fully prepared and carry out the duty with patriotism.

The acting DG stated this on Tuesday at the 2022 Batch ‘C’ Stream 11 end of the 21-day orientation course held at the NYSC Camp, Ikot Itie Udung, Nsit Atai Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

She advised interested members to avail themselves of proper training and sensitization to be thoroughly equipped to carry out what is expected of them.

“This is not the first time and it is not going to be the last time corps members will be participating in general elections. I urge them to be neutral and apolitical during the exercise, they should make themselves available for all training and sensitization to be properly equipped to carry out what is expected of them during the special assignment.

“I want them to also know that: participation in the general elections is voluntary for Corp members, so those willing should be prepared and carry out the duty patriotically”. She advised.

She further advised corp members to desist from meddling in local politics as their leave the camp to integrate into society for their primary assessments.

Uba who assured that NYSC management was committed to making adequate provisions for welfare and security, urged the corp members to be security conscious at all times and avoid acts that can endanger their lives such as: attending night parties, visiting dangerous places, and accepting rides and gifts from strangers.

“At all times, you should be good ambassadors of the NYSC, as well as your families and the institution of graduation. Therefore, you must be wary of acts that can portray the scheme in a bad light; especially, drug abuse, trafficking, cybercrime and advanced- fee -fraud among other such vices.” She advised.

Applauding them for the impressive report on their successful participation in entrepreneurial training in the camp, under the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Program, Uba enjoined them to avail themselves of post-camp training as such would go a long way in empowering them for self-reliance even after the service year.

“On our part, we are liaising with financial institutions and other stakeholders with a view to providing start-up loans to enable you to actualize your business dreams”. She promised.

She, however, called on employers of labour and other stakeholders including state and local governments, to mentor the young graduates properly to enable them to develop their potentials which would make them useful to society at the end of the service year.

The acting Director General who had the opportunity of commissioning an ultra-modern convince facility built by the present administration of the NYSC directorate applauded the Akwa Ibom State camp for standing out among others visited within the last 21 days.

In her address, the state coordinator of the scheme, Mrs Chinyere Ekwe said she had taken it upon herself to enhance the living condition of corps members and camp officials since her assumption of office. She however appreciated the support of the acting DG in the infrastructure development of the scheme in the state.

“It is also important to note that the state government has been very supportive in our operations, particularly, in the regular and prompt payment of state allowance, and provision of N10, 000 transport to corps members leaving the camp,’ she expressed.





Our correspondent reports that, a total of 1227 corp members passed out of the camp including 515 males and 712 female members.

The state Chief Judge, Justice Ekaete Obot was represented at the event by Hon. Justice, Archibog Archibog.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

2023: NYSC Ag. DG cautions corp members on participation in elections