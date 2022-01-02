NCWD gets N8bn capital expenditure as NASS jacks agency’s budget from N1.2bn

National Centre for Women Development (NCWD) would expend N9 billion for its capital expenditure in the 2022 fiscal year as against its earlier proposal of N1.2 billion for its capital project.

The 700 per cent increament in the budget was executed by the twin chambers of the National Assembly, the bulk of which was in its capital expenditure which was jacked up from N1.227,081958, to N8,801,081,958.

Checks by Tribune Online showed that the while the Council in its proposal, sought for N50 million for construction/provision which covered provision of electricity, the National Assembly tweaked that aspect of the budget for the same item and introduced infrastructure to the line item.

In the 2022 Appropriation Bill, the Council proposed on its lone-line item, “23020103 Construction/ provision N50,000,000.”

In the 2022 Appropriation Act, the lone-item doubled with increased budgetary allocations for expenditure as the national assembly introduced infrastructure to it.

It reads: “23020103 construction/ provision of electricity N50,000,000” and “23020118 construction/ provision of infrastructure N6,856,000,000.”

Tribune Online, also noted that in the bill, NCWD proposal for “other capital projects” which comprised of research and development N776,081,958, monitoring and evaluation N15,000,000 and N30,000,000 for anniversaries and celebrations.

The Appropriation Act signed by the President, empowered the centre to spend “N1,374,081,958” for the “23050101 on Research and development” and “N50,000,000” for “anniversaries/celebrations” as against the N30, 000,000 in the Appropriation bill.

Some of the capital budget increased include Economic Recovery Growth Plan (ERPG), “2215117 Empowerment programmes and provision of starter kits to women/youths in the North East states on various vocational skills” which had N140,000,000 proposed but got jerked up to “N200,000,000”.

President Muhammadu Buhari had expressed reservations on the injections 6,576 projects into the 2022 budget as he signed the 2022 Appropriation Bill to an Appropriation Act, on the 31.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report.…