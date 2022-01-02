(UPDATED): Olubadan for burial at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 2

By Femi Osinusi

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, and Chairman, Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, who joined his ancestors on Sunday morning, would be buried the same day.

According to a statement by his  Personal Assistant/Director of Media and Publicity, Adeola Oloko, Oba Adetunji passed away at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

He is survived by his wife, Olori Rashidat Ololade Adetunji, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The statement said the foremost traditional ruler would be buried at 4.00 p.m. on Sunday at his Popoyemoja palace according to Muslim rites.

Also according to the Ibadan Traditional Council, the interment would be preceded by the Janaza prayers which will take place at Mapo, Ibadan.

