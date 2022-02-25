NCPC boss pays familarisation visit to north central zonal office

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. Dr Yakubu Pam has visited the Commission’s North Central Zonal Office, Gwagwalada to ascertain the situation on ground with a view to addressing them.

Pam, who led his team to the zone recently, assured that more number of intending pilgrims would be airlifted to the holy land this year than last year.

Briefing the North Central Zonal office staff on the preparedness of the Commission for the 2021 General Pilgrimage, the NCPC boss explained that the zonal officers have more work to do this year, considering the fact that they are closer to the people and can be easily accessed.

The NCPC boss, however, charged the zonal staff members to ensure that all hands are on deck to enable the commission realise its 10, 000 target for this year intending pilgrims.

Earlier, the zonal coordinator of the North Central Zonal Office, Mr Nicholas Kiva, condoled the Executive Secretary over the loss of his mother and prayed that God will grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Kiva also commended Rev. Yakubu Pam for being the first Executive Secretary to pay a familiarisation visit to the zone since its relocation from Makurdi to Gwagwalada in 2019.

He applauded the NCPC boss for the success of the recently concluded state of readiness visit to Israel and Jordan.

The zonal coordinator further spoke on the need for NCPC to charge the mobilisation strategy of the commission by getting the church involved in promoting Christian pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, during the visit NCPC boss inspected activities at the zonal office after which, he expressed satisfaction with the staff.

He was accompanied on the familiarisation visit by the Director of Mobilisation, Mr Chris Udegbunam and the Head of operations Mr Abu Okpanachi.

