Travellers Award releases 2021 performance list of aviation winners

The final list of winners for the Aviation category of Travellers Awards was released recently by the organisers of the event.

The awards will be presented on March 11, 2022 at Abuja Jabamah.

For navigating the resumption of Civil Aviation in Nigeria and bringing it back to good health within 12 months, Capt Musa Nuhu, DG NCAA, emerged the winner of the Aviation Personality of the Year.

He is also credited for deft handling of the Aeropolitics issues in 2021.

Akin Olateru won the Aviation CEO of the Year, following the performances of Accident Investigation Bureau under his watch. AIB cleared the backlog of many accidents investigations in the last 18 months. AIB has grown and established itself as a relevant player in aviation in Nigeria and West Africa.

Most travellers do not see the role played by this silent profilers and service providers that make for seamless operations of international travel in Nigeria. With 34 years of experience and operating in 18 domestic airports and 24 Airports across Africa, Pathfinder is a shining example of private sector investment and management in aviation business. All these earned Pathfinder the Aviation Company of the Year.

Also the organiser said that SAHCO Plc won the Aviation Handling Company of the Year based on the volume of its operations.

“SAHCO handled most of all the operations in 2021 of the top airlines in Nigeria including five Nigerian airlines and six international airlines that have the highest number of flights and carried the highest number of passengers in 2021.

For the media category, Nosa Aituamen of Radio Nigeria clinched the Aviation Communicator of the Year 2021 for her steadfastness in radio reporting of the industry.

According to the organiser “She has converted a five-day Radio Programme into a mass media outlet with print and video linkages, establishing a visibility never seen before in Aviation.

“For the Domestic Airline of the Year, IbomAir emerges winner; the African and International Airline of the Year went to Africa World Airlines while the European Airline of the year went to Turkish Airline.”

