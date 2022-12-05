NCNE trains 56 youths on entrepreneurship skills

The National Commission for Nomadic Education (NCNE) has trained 56 nomadic youths in different skills as part of the commission’s efforts to train the youths on modern entrepreneurship skills.

The three-day workshop drew participants from Oyo, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Kaduna, Kwara and Kebbi states.

Declaring the training workshop open on Monday in Kaduna, the Executive Secretary of the commission, Professor, Bashir Usman remarked that today our teeming youths are eager to imbibe relevant livelihood skills, saying, out of the 1 billion established manual jobs globally, more than half of these jobs are dependent on livestock and agriculture and emerging entrepreneurship skills for livelihoods.

It was on this premise that the commission deems it fit to encourage, guide as well as support the youths on modern entrepreneurship skills.

Represented by the Director, Quality Assurance of the commission, Mr Akin Akinyosoye noted that the initiative can go a long way in reducing the poverty percentage of many rural societies, and reduce restiveness, kidnapping, raping, and rural banditry among other vices.

“When a youth learns skills, he can use the skills learned to feed, send his children to school, assist others with employment and even invest in the future.”

Usman urged the participants to pay attention to the imparting of knowledge, attitudes, values, and skills as well as utilize numerous global and emerging innovative techniques to improve the quality of their lives, production systems and the education of their children in future.

Early in his welcome address, the Director of Extension Education and Skills Development, Dr Abdu Umar Ardo said 56 Nomadic youths were carefully selected from seven states of the country in order to build their skills based on their needs and their various community needs, for the development of their various communities and the society at large.

