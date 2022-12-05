Adeleke threatens to sanction ministry, department, agency over alleged refusal to submit salary schedule

Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Monday threatened to sanction any Ministry, Department, or Agency that fails to submit its salary schedule latest by today (Monday).

The governor who made the threat via a statement by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed in Osogbo, added that “any agency head who obstructs the process of scheduling will face disciplinary procedures”.

“This warning is sequel to report that some agencies are still holding unto their agency’s schedules despite the directive of His Excellency,” the statement stressed.

Mallam Olawale recalled that Governor Ademola Adeleke had last week directed immediate conclusion of documentation for payment of salaries.

“This was a consequence of a report that about 45 agencies are yet to submit their payment schedule.”

He however remarked that, presently, the payment of salaries is ongoing starting with the Ministry of Justice.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The Buhari, Governors’ War

For three consecutive days last week, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari issued ringing rebuke of state governors on multiple fronts, employing both the subtle and the frontal…

Townhall Meeting: Obi, Atiku, Kwankwaso Decry Rising Poverty, Insecurity

The three leading Presidential Candidates namely Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP), Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)…

Rigged Prosperity: How 133 Million Nigerians Languish In Poverty — Experts

NIGERIA is a wealthy nation endowed with some of the best natural resources that can be found anywhere in the world, but four out of every 10 Nigerian live below a dollar per day due to mismanagement of government revenues…

MONDAY LINES: The Politics Of Osun State





OLAGUNJU, let me know when you want to sell your car because I know you will need money very soon.” I got that text message the day I left government suddenly in November 2010. The sender hid his identity…