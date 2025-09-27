NCFRMI trains female IDPs on innovative soilless farming

Federal Government through the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) has facilitated the successful training of female Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in innovative soilless farming techniques.

According to the NCFRMI Honourable Federal Commissioner, Dr. Tijjani Aliyu Ahmed, the three-months intensive training was carried out through the Enterprise of Youth in Agriculture (EYiA) Programme, which concluded its 11th cohort between 7th July and 26th September 2025.

He disclosed that: “over the three-month intensive training, participants received both practical and theoretical knowledge in modern agricultural practices, greenhouse construction, nursery management, food safety, agronomy, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and gender empowerment.

“A special focus was given to female participants, who in addition to the core training in soilless farming of habanero, bell pepper, tomato, and cucumber, were provided with supplementary livelihood skills such as knitting, braiding, and creative digital skills to broaden their resilience and income-generating capacity.”

Represented by the Southwest Zonal Coordinator, Mr. Alex Oturu, Dr. Ahmed noted that by equipping displaced women with these skills, the NCFRMI continues to prioritise programmes that enhance resilience, reduce dependency, and promote sustainable livelihoods for IDPs.

He reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to ensuring that displaced populations are not only protected but are also empowered to rebuild their lives with dignity and independence.

READ ALSO FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE