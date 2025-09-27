For too long, we’ve been consumers of imported tools. Now, with AI, we can build solutions rooted in our realities — Odo, techpreneur

Chukwuebuka Michael Odo is a Nigerian United Kingdom-based geologist, project manager, and techpreneur. He is the founder of eGP and also the founder of Oversabi AI, both of which are tech-driven solutions, respectively transforming the health and education sectors. He was recently honoured with a leadership award for empowering boys in underserved Nigerian communities with technology skills. In this interview by KINGSLEY ALUMONA, he speaks about his work, African technology realities, among other issues.

You studied geology for your bachelor’s degree, geochemistry for your master’s, and project management for another master’s. How come you are into AI and technology? How did you acquire these technology skills?

My path into technology was not a switch. It was an evolution. Back in Nigeria, I had already scaled a business that was recognised and funded by the World Bank’s GEM accelerator in 2019. That taught me what it means to build something real. When I came to the United Kingdom for my master’s, I discovered tools and platforms that showed me how fast ideas could be built and tested with technology. I have always carried the vision to create impact. So, instead of outsourcing, I taught myself, learning to build, iterate, and ship quickly.

My background in science taught me to analyse complex systems, while project management gave me the discipline to break big visions into achievable steps and deliver under pressure. Tech became the bridge where I could combine those skills with speed and creativity. That is what I do today, use technology as a tool to solve problems at scale and unlock opportunities for people.

When and what inspired you to relocate to the UK? What was your first year experience like in the UK?

I came to the UK for my master’s in Project Management. But, honestly, it became way more than a degree. That first year was tough: new culture, new systems, and the reality of starting from scratch. However, it was also where I discovered the tech tools and platforms that shaped everything that I am building today. That is when I realised: If I learn this, I can build things myself.

What was your Project Management research work at the University of Northampton about? How did the research findings shape the way you look at business, investments, and projects?

My research was on stakeholder engagement. It was basically how involving people can make or break a project. And the lesson stuck with me. It taught me that success is not just about money or tech, it is about people. Today, whether I am building Oversabi AI or eGP, I always start by asking who is this for, what do they need, and how do we make it work for them?

That mindset has shaped how I look at every business or investment.

What inspired you to develop the Oversabi AI, and what makes it different from other AI platforms?

The idea came from a simple observation. Most AI tools are built in English or foreign languages, which can feel distant to the average Nigerian. Growing up, I saw how Pidgin English and our local languages brought people together, made learning easier, and created trust. I wanted to build an AI that speaks like us, understands us, and helps us learn in a way that feels natural. That is how Oversabi AI was born, an AI that feels truly Nigerian.

But we did not stop there. Oversabi AI also opens real economic doors. Oversabi users can take AI courses, create and upload their own learning modules, and directly apply for AI-related jobs. That means a student in Enugu or Kano can not only learn about AI in their own language but also earn from it and join the global tech economy.

The market response to Oversabi has been inspiring. Young people and students are embracing it because it does not just “talk at them,” it “talks like them.” That tells me we are not just filling a gap, we are building something that resonates deeply with the community.

In five years, I see Oversabi AI as Africa’s leading learning and empowerment platform. I want it to be in the hands of every Nigerian student, helping them not only ace their assignments but also pick up digital skills that prepare them for the future of work. The vision is simple: to turn Oversabi AI into the gateway for Africans to learn, earn, and lead in the global AI economy.

With your AI and telehealth expertise, if you were to solve three technology issues in Nigeria, what would they be and why?

First is healthcare, because people should not have to queue for hours or travel far for simple consultations. Second is education, especially digital learning in Pidgin and local languages, because if people can learn in the language they think in, the impact is bigger. Third is digital infrastructure, because once young Nigerians have the right tools, they would not just use tech, they would create it.

Those three areas alone could change the game for Nigeria.

What is your take on African AI, and what do you hope it achieves for African people and businesses?

African AI is more than just technology; it is an opportunity to take ownership of our future. For too long, we have been consumers of imported tools.

Now, with AI, we can build solutions rooted in our realities. I hope that African AI empowers young people with knowledge, gives small businesses affordable smart tools, and ensures no one is excluded because of language or background. If we get it right, AI can help Africa leap ahead, not just catch up.

You were recently presented with the Innovative Leadership Award by the Raise the Boy Child Initiative for empowering boys in underserved Nigerian communities with technology skills. How does the award make you feel, and what does it mean to your career?

It shows that the work I am doing with Oversabi AI and eGP is not just projects, but solutions that are truly touching lives. It tells me that we are on the right path.

For my career, it strengthens my resolve to keep building impactful technologies and positions me to lead bigger conversations on how innovation can drive social change.

How does your tech work impact Nigerian boys and local communities?

Oversabi AI was built with young learners in mind, especially those who struggle with access to resources. For local communities, it represents inclusivity, showing that technology can be adapted to meet cultural and educational needs. On the other hand, eGP tackles healthcare access challenges, easing pressure on families and communities.

Together, both tools are expanding opportunities and improving quality of life in very tangible ways.

How do Oversabi AI and eGP define your entrepreneurial and leadership endeavours?

For me, entrepreneurship starts with one question: Where are people being left behind? Oversabi AI and eGP are my answers to that. Oversabi AI empowers underserved demographics by breaking learning barriers with local languages and opening pathways to skills and jobs, while eGP improves access to healthcare where traditional systems fall short.

Together, they reflect my leadership style, identifying underserved communities, listening to their realities, and building technology that closes those gaps. I am not chasing hype; I am creating solutions that deliver equal access and long-term impact.

What three things do you like about the UK that you would love Nigeria to emulate? So far, how are you faring in the UK?

The UK gets a few things right: systems that actually work, respect for processes, and an ecosystem that encourages innovation. If Nigeria can build those structures around our talent, we would be unstoppable.

As for me, I am doing well. It has not been smooth, but I have built things that reflect both where I come from and where I am going.

What are the challenges you face working with and leading teams in eGP and Oversabi AI, and how do you manage them?

Startups move fast, and the hardest part is keeping everyone aligned. Different people, different skills, different motivations, it is easy to lose focus. I try to keep it simple by setting clear goals, opening communication, and making sure everyone feels like they own the mission. For me, leadership is not about control; it is about giving people the space to do their best work.

What is your advice to Nigerian youths hoping to get into or just start a technology career? What mistakes did you make starting in your technology career, and what would you want them to avoid?

Listen to your community, understand their struggles, and build solutions that truly make life better. When people are at the centre of your work, change follows naturally.

Start now. Do not wait for perfect conditions. The internet has put knowledge in your hands; use it. Be consistent and curious. Do not be scared of failing; that is how you learn.

One mistake I made early on was outsourcing too much. The truth is, if you learn the tools yourself, you can move faster and adapt better. My advice is, own your journey. Nobody needs to give you permission to innovate. Just begin.