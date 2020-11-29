NCDC confirms 82 new cases of COVID-19, total now 67,412

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 82 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 67,412.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 29th of November 2020, 82 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 67,412 cases have been confirmed, 63,055 cases have been discharged and 1,173 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 82 new cases are reported from 11 states- Lagos (48), Rivers (8), Kwara (6), Yobe(6), Katsina (5), FCT(3), Nasarawa(2), Plateau (1), Ogun (1), Kano (1) and Osun(1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

82 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-48

Rivers-8

Kwara-6

Yobe-6

Katsina-5

FCT-3

Nasarawa-2

Plateau-1

Ogun-1

Kano-1

Osun-1 67,412 confirmed

63,055 discharged

1,173 deaths pic.twitter.com/0dXgT7xm17 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) November 29, 2020

