NCDC activates EOC for lassa fever Response

THE Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has activated the national multi-sectoral and multi-disciplinary Lassa fever Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in response to the Lassa fever outbreak in some parts of the country.

NCDC’s Director-General, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa in a release said this became necessary given the increase in the number of confirmed Lassa fever cases across the country and a joint risk assessment with partners and sister agencies.

As of 23rd January 2022, a total of 115 confirmed cases with 26 deaths (a case fatality ratio of 22.6%) have been reported. These cases were reported from 30 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across 11 States. Furthermore, the reports in weeks 1 and 2 show the highest number of confirmed cases recorded in the last four years for the same period.

The release said that NCDC, using a One Health approach, is working with relevant ministries, departments, health agencies, and partners to strengthen the capacity of states to effectively manage this outbreak alongside COVID-19 and other diseases of public health relevance.

To reduce the risk of the spread of Lassa fever, the NCDC advised that Nigerians should ensure proper environmental sanitation, cover dustbins and dispose of refuse properly, store foodstuff like rice, garri, beans, corn/maize, etc in containers that are well covered with tight-fitting lids and avoid drying foodstuffs outside on the floor, roadside where they will be exposed to contamination.