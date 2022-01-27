UCH commends FG on cancer treatment grant, reiterates support for Oyo NAWOJ

THE management of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, has commended the Federal Government for providing grants for indigent patients in need of cervical cancer screening and treatment, adding that though funds have been made available in UCH for use of indigenes of the state, interested patients must go online to register as the hospital has the mandate to provide screening and treatments and not to release funds to individuals.

The hospital management further expressed its willingness to collaborate with the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Oyo State chapter, under the leadership of Comrade Jadesola Ajibola, on capacity development and training to enhance developmental journalism in order to improve the society.

The Chief Medical Director of UCH, Professor Abiodun Otegbayo, represented by the chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee, Dr Abiodun Adeoye, made this known while receiving the state executives and delegates of Oyo NAWOJ who paid a courtesy visit on the hospital management.

He stated that as an institution, UCH will do what it can to help journalists to understand the rudiments of medical practice and terms in order to aid synergy between the hospital and the media, emphasising that UCH and NAWOJ had in times past been partners in progress and they will continue to collaborate with NAWOJ as they did during the first term of Comrade Jadesola Ajibola’s tenure.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The CMD promised that the hospital will work out a training program for journalists and ahead of World Breast Cancer Day celebrated on February 4 annually, adding that the hospital will do its best to give support to the body to screen some women journalists for breast and cervical cancers.

Earlier, the chairperson of NAWOJ, Mrs Jadesola Ajibola informed the UCH management of efforts made to support schools and institutions in the state with pedestrian crossing, a project from which UCH also benefitted.

She noted that training of journalists on the modus operandi, procedures and practice of UCH is crucial as it will help in the reportage of medical issues by journalists given that Oyo NAWOJ is particular about developmental and solution journalism to ensure national development and to build a good health system in the country.

She noted that NAWOJ enjoyed the collaboration and support it had been enjoying from UCH and will work at strengthening the bonds to help make a difference, adding that the association will always knock on the doors of UCH for its projects.