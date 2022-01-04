NCC to build N1bn Digital Park in Oyo State

THE Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has approved the construction of a N1bn Digital Park in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Professor Adeolu Akande, Chairman of the Commission, made this disclosure during a meeting with youth leaders across the state at an end of the year session in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, recently.

He added that the commission has also approved other ICT projects for schools in Saki, Ipapo, Eruwa and Otu in the state.

He said: “The Digital Park was one of the four approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) as part of efforts to facilitate a digital economy in the country.

“The contract for the physical structure had been awarded and the budget of N500m for the equipment had been approved for the 2022 fiscal year.

“The four digital parks were located in Federal Capital Territory, Katsina, Gombe and Ibadan, while three other digital parks were to be located in the remaining three geo-political zones of the country.

“The physical work of the park is projected at N500 million each while the equipment for each is also projected to cost another N500m each. The projects are scheduled for completion in 2022.

“When completed, the Digital Park would boost digital skills acquisition among youths, promote innovations, provide jobs for the teeming Nigerian youths and ultimately support the overall digital transformation agenda of the President Muhamadu Buhari-led government”.

He stressed that the Digital ICT Park will provide a Commercial Hub for ICT that will promote entrepreneurial activities in ICT and facilitate smart city deployment across the Digital Industrial Complex.

