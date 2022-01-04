ITU to maximise global impact of 5G rollout

THE International Telecommunications Union (ITU), the United Nations specialised agency for Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs), driving global innovation in ICTs, has formed a new focus group to optimise the ‘testbeds’ for rolling out effective, sustainable fifth-generation (5G) infrastructure and services.

With 5G poised to ramp up digital transformation worldwide, global research communities are joining forces to maximise their collective return on testbed investments.

The new ITU Focus Group on ‘Testbeds federations for IMT-2020 and beyond, will respond to urgent needs to build a technical and business ecosystem for the sustainable development, evolution, and federation of testbeds, which is the physical and virtual laboratories and testing spaces for new and emerging technologies.

Announcing the initiative in a recent statement, Mr Houlin Zhao, ITU Secretary-General, said: “The accelerating digital transformation of our economies relies on the combination of increasingly complex technologies in fields from 5G and the Internet of Things to big data, cloud computing and machine learning. This focus group aims to build new partnerships to help test labs making mutually reinforcing contributions to innovation, to everyone’s benefit.”

In Nigeria, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), had on December 13, 2021, auctioned two lots in the 3.5GHz spectrum band to MTN Networks Limited and Mafab Communications Limited, to enable them rollout 5G technology services in Nigeria in 2022.

One week after MTN was announced as one of the winners of the 5G licence, through the 3.5GHz spectrum auction, MTN finalised arrangements to launch its RCS Business Messaging (RBM) Services in partnership with Google and Dotgo.

