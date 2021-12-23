NCC donates 110 laptops to Anambra College of Health Tech

PROVOST, College of Health Technology, Obosi, Anambra State, Dr Robinson Mgbakogu, says the college has received a total of 110 laptops from the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) to further expand the college, technologically.

He said the laptops were presented to the college by the executive director of NCC, Professor Umar Danbatta, in the second quarter of this year.

He also said that the college had remained the choice for increasing number of candidates seeking admission into Colleges of Health Technology in Nigeria, attributing this to the growing reputation of excellence which the college enjoys.

Dr Mgbakogu who disclosed this during the third convocation of the college, explained that in external examination, the graduands obtained five distinctions for the first time in 2018, and subsequently 2019 and 2020 which prompted the college to give the graduands with distinction N50,000 each.

The provost, who said that the graduands earned diploma and certificate of the college, noted that most of the achievements in the school, both in improved teaching and learning, were made possible through the past and present government of Anambra and donor agencies.

He added that Governor Willie Obiano transformed the college more than any other government since the inception of the college in 1992, appealing for more assistance in infrastructure development.

Dr Mgbakogu, while commending President Mohammadu Buhari and the state governor for their uncountable supports towards the growth of the college, announced that all the departments in the college are fully accredited as he completes his tenure in the first quarter of 2022.

The chairman, governing council of the college, Dr Simeon Onyemaechi, who declared open the convocation on behalf of the Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano, whom he represented, said following the emigration of health professionals from Nigeria, the college is producing middle manpower in the health sector to stand in the gap.

He stated that the college witnessed increase in the number of staff which was approved by Governor Obiano led-administration.

He urged the graduands not to rest on their oars, rather they should believe in themselves as the school has equipped them to excel.

The Registrar of the college, Mr Okechukwu Nwobi, in his remarks, expressed joy that the students performed well in their examinations.

Speaking on behalf of the graduands, Miss Chioma Okolo who graduated from the Health Information Technology Department thanked the staff and management of the college for giving them the opportunity to graduate from the college.

