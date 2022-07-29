NCAC boss, NAFEST committees commend Ortom, Okowa on culture

GOVERNORS Samuel IoraerOrtom of Benue State and Ifeanyichukwu Arthur Okowa of Delta State were both commendations by the members of the technical committee of the National Festival of Arts and Culture at its 53rd confab in Lagos.

The Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture and President, Africa Region of World Craft Council, OtunbaSegunRunsewe, who received state-by-state reports on culture and arts development across the nation, applauded the aggressive cultural development bid by the two governors.

Runsewe’s position was preceded by flush of exciting commendations from the technical members of the NAFEST committee which is made up 36 state commissioners of culture and sister agencies such as National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) and National Institute of cultural orientation (NICO).

The 53rd meeting was unveiled in Lagos by governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-0lu, represented by the Commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf.

Following the Lagos State official right granted it to hosts this year’s event in November, the committees were on ground for a strategic planning and logistics process for the event in a bid to assure participants of an iconic festival every year.

The technical committee meeting avail them the opportunity to meet, receives progress reports across the country and put in details, key programmes for the event and also inspects accommodation and facilities earmarked for the Lagos hosting.

