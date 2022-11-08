35th NAFEST: Lagos heralds festival with cultural display

The 35th edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) organized by the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and hosted by the Lagos State came live with an electrifying command performance that kept the audience spellbound to the welcome rendition of the state’s cultural troupes.

The event currently on at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, has witnessed the arrival of states’ contingent from the different states of Nigeria to the host state, Lagos to participate in the unity forum for the next week.

The National Stadium, Surulere, has continued to receive drove of contingents creating waves of businesses for petty traders, food vendors and other allied business owners who have positioned themselves for brisk business during the weeklong socio-cultural and economic fiesta.

The event which kicked off with a command performance at the venue, staged by the Lagos State cultural troupes showcase a big picture of Nigeria’s diversity ad how unity and peace can make Nigeria one through a dance drama titled OSUSU.

The electrifying performance which attracted resounding applause from the audience did not only bring back memories of a rich and revere culture but also people bound together by more similarities than differences and why they have to stay as one.

It was a night of dance, drum and songs of contemporary times and season, Speaking during the command performance attended by states’ commissioners, visitors and contingents, the Chairman of the 35TH NAFEST and Director-General of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, who identified the festival as a platform to unite Nigerians called for a one minute’s silence for the victim of the recent flood in the country.

According to Runsewe “I decided to call for a minute silence to sympathise with those involved in the flood disaster and despite the recent incident, it will surprise you that two of the states affected by the flood have already arrived for the 2022 Eko NAFEST and that show that what unites us is stronger than what divides us so we shall continue to use culture as a tool of preaching peace and unity.

While welcoming states’ contingents to the unique edition of Eko NAFEST, the NCAC boss commended the Lagos State governor for the uncommon hospitality gesture showered on those that have arrived in the state, calling on all and sundry to enjoy the best of Lagos as more entertainment features have been package to give participants a well time.

Also, speaking at the sideline of the command performance, the commissioner for Tourism Arts and Culture, Lagos State, Mrs Uzamat Akingbile-Yusuf, who was elated with the event said the Eko NAFEST was host to set a new pace in the standard of the event.

She assured the contingents of a memorable NAFEST as there are more offers in stock to give the states’ delegate the best of Lagos, commending Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his huge support for the event and tourism as a whole.

