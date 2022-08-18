NCAC boss lauds Sanwo-Olu on return of history to schools’ curriculum

Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has commended the initiative of the governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu for reinstituting History as a subject in the curriculum of schools in Lagos State.

Lagos, come November, would host the 35th edition of the iconic National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST), a cultural fiesta deep in the history, traditions and culture of Nigeria.

Runsewe, who doubles as President, Africa Region of World Craft Council (WCC), stated that bringing History of Nigeria back in schools in Lagos is a welcome strategic decision by governor Sanwo-Olu, promising to organise a history of Nigeria session for Lagos students during NAFEST in November.

“Strategically, we have school children competition on arts, crafts and culture, and definitely History will be part of the subjects we shall introduce to complement this cheering milestone from the governor of Lagos State.

“We have established a foothold in the investment of cultural education and history in NAFEST in the past four years and each state where NAFEST took place, we target and give robust support to children theatre, and full complement to the reenactment of history of our past heroes who contributed to our political evolution and NAFEST in Lagos will witness a new direction in this aspect,” Runsewe explained.

He called on other state governments to follow suit and help in making History of Nigeria a quick come back curriculum in primary and secondary schools in order to infuse love of nation and people’s culture and tradition among young children.

“We must take our children back from foreign cultural influences and help grow their faith and trust in Nigeria through the study of Nigerian History. It is long overdue and we at NCAC join the Lagos State governor to celebrate this auspicious engagement by donating History books and narratives on pre-colonial Nigeria at NAFEST to all state participants,” Runsewe added.