The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has mandated all airlines to provide timely flight disruption information to passengers to enable them to make informed decisions concerning their travels.

The latest directives from the NCAA have been traced to the recent flight disruptions, which have inconvenienced air passengers in the last couple of days.

While empathising with all affected passengers for the inconveniences these disruptions may have caused, the regulatory agency, in a statement issued by the Director, Public Affairs & Consumer Protection at the NCAA, Michael Achimugu, said, “NCAA is monitoring all operations, and our Consumer Protection Officers are on ground to monitor passenger handling procedures to ensure that airlines mitigate the inconveniences to passengers and provide care, refreshments, and other alternative measures in line with Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023, Part 19.”.

The organisation, however, called on passengers with complaints to visit the NCAA Consumer Protection desks located at the airport.

