Kwara attracts N160m Aliko Dangote Foundation Micro Grants for rural women

Kwara State Government says it has met all requirements governing the disbursement of Aliko Dangote Foundation Micro-Grants for 16,000 rural women across the state.

The Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer, Zouera Youssoufou (Mrs) in a letter of offer and accepted on behalf of the Government of Kwara State by Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Community Intervention, extolled leadership style of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

“This grant is meant for the rural women only; who are living in the 16 Local Government Areas of the State. Each beneficiary will be given N10,000 (Ten Thousand Naira only), while each Local Government is entitled to 1,000 beneficiaries.

The implementation will be coordinated by a State Committee as approved by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq with representatives of Aliko Dangote Foundation. The guidelines governing data capturing, disbursement and monitoring were clearly stated by the Foundation. We shall furnish the public with more details in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has expressed his appreciation to the President of Aliko Dangote Foundation, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the board for this kindest gesture. This type of intervention can only come from a patriotic Nigerian with an interest in adding value to the lives of our rural dwellers.

“This administration will not rest on its oars at bringing succour to the good people of the State by latching on its goodwill within the county and beyond. Aliko Dangote

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FG Spends N1.57trn On Debt Servicing, N1.61trn On Personnel, Pension

THE Federal Government on Thursday disclosed that it had expended N1.57 trillion on debt servicing and N1.61 trillion on personnel and pensions in the current year. The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, made the statement on debt servicing and others expenses during the presentation of the 2021-2023 Medium-term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper… Aliko Dangote

WhatsApp Business: An App Grossly Underused