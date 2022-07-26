NBS commences verification of better education service delivery for all

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and other agencies to verify the Better Education Service for All (BESDA).

Others in the partnership are the Federal Ministry of Education, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC)

BESDA is a programme – for Result, funded by the World Bank to support the increase in access to basic education by raising equitable access for Out-Of-School Children (OOSC), improve literacy and strengthening accountability for results in basic education in Nigeria.

As an Independent Verification Agency (IVA), the NBS will be visiting selected schools across the country to verify the authenticity of records kept by implementing schools at the state level and also provide data for the assessment of four Disbursement Linked Indicators (DLIs) on which states will be rewarded.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

This particular exercise, which is the 2nd Phase, will be conducted in 17 BESDA Focus States, comprising all the States in the North East, North West, Niger State in the North Central, Oyo State in the South West, Ebonyi state in the South East and Rivers in the South-South.

The BESDA Verification Exercise will Kick – Start with a four–day Training of Trainers (TOTs) in Abuja from 26th to 29th of July 2022.

This will be followed by Training of Enumerators (TOEs) from 1st to 5th of August 2022 in the 17 BESDA Focus States.

The trained Enumerators who are also referred to as NBS verification agents will be deployed across various states in the country to collect data for the purpose of the verification exercise.

The NBS management has therefore called on the states concerned to accord the verification agents all the necessary support and information they may require.

Osun Husband Killer Commits Suicide

NBS commences verification of better education service delivery for all

Essential Documents You Need When Applying To Study Abroad On Scholarship





NBS commences verification of better education service delivery for all