ASUU strike: Falana backs NLC solidarity protest, says Buhari is insensitive to Nigerian plights

A human rights activist and lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, has said he was in full support of the solidarity protest organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in favour of striking Nigeria’s public university teachers who have been on industrial action for almost six months.

He said the peaceful protest with the leadership of NLC and subsidiary unions in the university and other levels of education and many other sectors of the economy participating, is indeed commendable.

Falana made this remark on Tuesday at the NLC rally in Lagos where he fully participated from the Allen RoundAbout to the Governor House at Alausa Secretariat Ikeja where everyone dispersed around 1.00 pm after the delivery of the NLC letter to the President to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s representative, Mrs Ajibola Ponle, who is a Commissioner for Establishment and Training for onward delivery to the governor.

The protest is to further press home the demands of ASUU which bothers on many issues from the federal government.

Speaking further, Falana accused the All Progressive Congress(APC) led Federal Government of what he called insensitivity to the plights of most Nigerians.

He said with the situation of things, nothing seems to work again in the country.

He said the insecurity situation was poorer each day, and so also the poverty and hunger levels that are rising and the education sector that is deteriorating.

He said the funniest part of it is that the people in the corridors of political power particularly President Muhammadu Buhari had nothing tangible to offer to put the country on the right track.

He said it was more embarrassing that Boko Haram and other criminal elements could hold the entire country including Abuja, the seat of power hostage and with no concrete from the government to address the situation.

He said yet President Buhari would rather travel outside the country as he likes as if all is well with the people at home and the country at large.

He said fraudulent activities, for example, are on the rise in governance with the President showing no concrete interest to curtail such.

He said though, President had opened up that he was already tired of governance, he should just endeavour to leave power in peace.





He explained further that the public money in the hands of just “10 big term looters” in the country could Nigeria fix its education sector including meeting all the demands by ASUU and other university workers.

While also decrying how the Nigeria Central Bank(CBN) has messed up with Naira against US Dollar and other foreign currencies, he said it was high time Nigeria rose up to defend the value of Naira.

He said it was not only unacceptable but also condemnable that the value of Naira against other currencies keeps decreasing just because of the unfavourable policies of the government.

He said by law and Section 16 of the CBN Act, only Naira and Kobo are recognised as legal tender within the country but now that the politicians are spending US Dollars at will and particularly at their gatherings just as it happened during their various party primaries recently.

He, however, urged workers and every other good Nigerian to get ready to elect a set of leaders at the 2023 general elections that would bring genuine development to the country.

