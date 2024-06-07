The National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA) and the University of Abuja signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Thursday to enhance biotechnology research and development in Nigeria.

This is in a bid to strengthen research and development and enhance knowledge transfer between the agency and the tertiary institution.

The MOU, signed by the Director General/CEO of NBRDA, Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, and Vice Chancellor of UNIABUJA, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, also outlines a commitment to drive growth and innovation in the biotechnology sector through collaborative research projects, technology transfer initiatives, and capacity-building programmes.

The MoU also aims at strengthening the capacities of the two bodies as well as improving staff inputs in the areas of innovation.

Furthermore, the objectives of the MOU include organising joint training programmes to enhance productivity, exchanging research and academic personnel, and attracting high-end research projects relevant to both institutions.

By leveraging their combined expertise, the NBRDA and UniAbuja are committed to advancing biotechnology and contributing to Nigeria’s economic growth.

