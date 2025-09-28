NBA cries out as new lawyer, sister abducted while returning from call to bar

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has raised alarm over the abduction of a newly called lawyer, Onyesom Peace Udoka, and her sister, who were kidnapped around the Lokoja–Okene axis in Kogi State while returning from the recent Call to Bar ceremony in Abuja.

In a statement issued on Sunday by its President, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, the association expressed shock and deep concern at the incident, describing it as “unacceptable and utterly condemnable.”

The association lamented that at a time when the country should be celebrating the future of the legal profession, young lawyers and their families were being subjected to harrowing ordeals.

The NBA called on the Federal Government and security agencies, particularly the Nigeria Police Force, to act with urgency and ensure the immediate release of Udoka and all other abducted persons.

It stressed that the safety of Nigerians should not be treated with levity, noting that it is the primary duty of the government to protect the lives of its citizens.

The statement also demanded intensified and sustained action to secure highways and restore public confidence in the government’s ability to guarantee safety.

While standing in solidarity with the families of the victims, the NBA prayed for the safe and speedy return of Udoka and her sister to their loved ones.

The statement reads, “Government Must Act Now: NBA Demands Immediate Release of Onyesom Peace Udoka and Other Abducted Victims.”

“The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has received with shock and deep concern the distressing reports of the abduction of one of our young colleagues, Onyesom Peace Udoka, a newly called lawyer, alongside her sister, around the Lokoja–Okene axis in Kogi State while returning from the recent Call to Bar Ceremony in Abuja.

“This tragic development is unacceptable and utterly condemnable. It is heartbreaking that at a time when our nation should be celebrating the future of the legal profession, young lawyers and their families are subjected to such harrowing ordeals. No family should have to endure this trauma, and no citizen should live under the constant fear of insecurity on our roads.

“The NBA strongly calls on the Federal Government and all relevant security agencies particularly @PoliceNG to rise to the occasion, act with urgency, and ensure the immediate and safe release of our colleague and all others in captivity. The safety and security of Nigerians cannot continue to be treated with levity. It is the primary duty of government to protect the lives of its citizens, and this duty must be discharged with the seriousness it deserves.

“We further demand intensified and sustained action to secure our highways and restore public confidence in the ability of government to guarantee the safety of all who travel across the country.

“The NBA stands in solidarity with the families of the abducted victims in this difficult time, and we pray that God grants the victims a safe and speedy return to their loved ones.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE