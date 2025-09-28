ICE attack: Trump deploys National Guard to Portland over ‘domestic terrorists’

…Oregon gov disagrees over Trump’s claims

United States President, Donald Trump, has directed the deployment of the National Guard to Portland, Oregon, authorising “full force, if necessary,” despite objections from local and state officials who say he has been misinformed about the scale of a protest outside a federal immigration office.

The president said he had ordered troops to protect “war ravaged Portland,” claiming immigration facilities were “under siege from attack by Antifa and other domestic terrorists.”

Officials in Portland have pushed back against the move and rejected his description of the situation.

“There is no insurrection. There is no threat to national security and there is no need for military troops in our major city,” said Oregon’s Democratic governor, Tina Kotek.

Trump made the announcement on social media, repeating that the deployment was needed “to protect war ravaged Portland,” and to safeguard Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities he said were “under siege by antifascists and other domestic terrorists.”

Oregon’s governor, Tina Kotek, again dismissed the president’s description. “In my conversations directly with President Trump and secretary [of homeland security, Kristi] Noem, I have been abundantly clear that Portland and the state of Oregon believe in the rule of law and can manage our own local public safety needs,” Kotek said at a news conference in Portland on Saturday.

