India: At least 39 killed, dozens injured in stampede at political rally

At least 39 people, including children, have died in a stampede at a political rally in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, according to officials.

Tens of thousands had gathered on Saturday at a campaign event for actor-turned-politician Vijay in Karur district.

The political rally in India was delayed for several hours, and television footage showed people collapsing in the crowded venue.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said the deaths included 17 women, 13 men and nine children.

He added that 51 others were receiving treatment and that families of the dead would receive one million rupees ($11,300; £8,400) each in compensation.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident at the political rally in India.

A man told the Indian news agency ANI that his brother’s two sons were at the event.

“The elder one passed away, and the younger one is missing. My relatives, my sister-in-law, is in the ICU. What should I do?” he said.

Vijay said in a statement that his heart was “broken” and that he was in “unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow”. He extended condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a “speedy recovery”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the incident “unfortunate” and “deeply saddening” in a post on X.

Deadly stampedes are frequent in India, with several similar cases reported this year, including during the Kumbh Mela festival and outside a cricket stadium.

(BBC)

