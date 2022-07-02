NAWOJ, NHRC, condemn brutality of 12-year-old house help in Imo

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) Imo State Chapter, has condemned in strong terms the brutality meted on 12-year-old Chikamso Ekeocha by her guardians.

The victim, an indigene of Umunali Mbeiri, in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, was a house help, living with her guardians known as Uzoma and wife Njideka at Area L, World Bank Housing Estate, New Owerri, Imo State.

The Imo NAWOJ Chairperson, Dorothy Nnaji who visited the young Chikamso Ekeocha in company of National Human Rights Imo State Coordinator, Mrs Ukachi Martha Ukah at the Imo Specialist Hospital Umuguma, expressed displeasure at such inhumane treatment.,

Mr Nnaji described the act as a beastly, cruel unrestrained abuse on a minor which was a clear example of man’s inhumanity to man.

According to her, “Such treatment should not be meted on anyone no matter the crime committed.”

She further observed that such maltreatment can not be visited on an animal, moreless a child of 12 years, a minor prone to behave her age. Nnaji sympathised with Chikamso who was in excruciating pain.

Narrating her ordeal, young Chikamso said it all started on Saturday 25 June, 2022 when she rode the bicycle of her guardian’s child. Njideka the mother of the children Chikamso looks after caned her. She recounted that upon the return of Njideka’s husband one Mr Uzoma, who having gotten wind of what happened the previous day, went to the kitchen and placed a fork on the cooker, and repeatedly burnt her with it while she was bathing.

She said: “I wept and begged but no help came my way not even the wife came to my rescue.”

She also recalled another occasion when Mr Uzoma used peppery substance on her eyes as a means of reprimanding her.





When questioned about their relationship with the accused, Chikamso Ekeocha’s mother Mrs Amarachi Jude said they are not related to her daughter’s guardian but that she gave her child to Njideka and Uzoma on recommendation from her sister and that her daughter has stayed with the said guardian for two years.

Reacting, the National Human Rights Commission Coordinator for Imo State, Mrs Ukachi Martha Ukah pointed out that what was done to the victim was an absolute violation of the rights of a minor.

She said that the Commission would work hand in glove with other civil society organisations (CSOs) within the state to ensure that the perpetrator who is already in police custody faces legal actions adding that the government should stiffen punishment on offenders of such crimes.

Dr. Nnaji thanked Ministry of Women Affairs and Vulnerable Group, FIDA, NBA, Imo State Child Protection Network and the various CSOs for ensuring that Chikamso received medical attention and the justice that would be served once the perpetrator is brought before a court of competent jurisdiction.

Meanwhile the former General Manager of Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA), Engr Innnocent Ikpamezie, has visited Chikamso and made cash donations.

He promised to ensure that she gets the best medical treatment and restore back to school.