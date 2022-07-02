Impeachment: Plateau APC calls for maintenance of status quo in three local govt

All Progressive Congress (APC) in Plateau State has expressed concern over impeachment of three local government chairmen in the state by their respective legislative arms and called for maintenance of status quo.

The legislative arms of Jos North, Mangu and Langtang North local government areas of Plateau state recently impeached their respective chairmen fo from high handedness and other misdemeanours.

Piqued by the development, the State chapter of the APC in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Hon Slyvanus Namang strongly condemned the development and advised them to toe the path of peace.

It pointed out that the development bothered a misunderstanding between the Legislative and Executive Arms at the third tier of government where the Legislative Arms have impeached, suspended or threatened to impeach the Chairmen or their Deputies.

The APC in the State called for calm irrespective of the merit or demerit of the actions by the Legislative Arms in the said local governments.

“The status quo should be maintained in the said local governments, which is that all the actions taken or purported to have been taken against the Executive Arms should be suspended forthwith.

“The APC is a party built on a solid foundation of law and order and has a very strong dispute resolution mechanism which was not deployed or exhausted in these cases”

The party also commended Governor Simon Lalong, his deputy Professor Sonni Tyoden, and security agencies among others for their prompt interventions and restoring sanity and law and order in the affected local governments.

The party assured the feuding parties and the public that it would dig into the root causes of the disquiet in the affected local governments and that any infraction discovered would not go without appropriate sanction.