Attacks in nightclubs are on the rise! Here’s how you can stay safe

No fewer than 21 teenagers between the ages of 13 to 17 were confirmed dead at a drinking joint at Enyobeni Tavern, a nightclub in east London, South Africa, on June 26, 2022. These sad killings are just one example of the many attacks on nightclubs and bars around the world that seem to be on the rise.

While attending a nightclub helps one to relax, have fun, and also provides an avenue to meet with new people, it is unfortunate that nightclub goers have been the victims of incessant attacks lately.

In this article, we will take a look at some of the recent attacks on nightclubs around the world and what you can do to stay safe.

Lagos Cubana nightclub shooting

There was pandemonium at a popular nightclub in Lagos, Nigeria on the 8th of June, 2022. It was reported that police escorts of a popular Nigerian artist and Grammy award winner, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy, shot at fun-seekers at Cubana club in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The drama that led to the shooting was said to have started when a lady who was having fun with her partner and friends in the VIP section repeatedly turned down the offer to join Burna Boy and his friends.

Although no life was lost, the shooting left two people injured. The police officers who were involved in the shooting have been apprehended and are currently under investigation.

Taraba bar blast

The people of Taraba, a Northeastern state in Nigeria, were thrown into mourning on the 19th of April, 2022, when an explosive device went off in a bar, killing 3 people and injuring 19 others.





The unfortunate blast happened at a popular drinking spot selling moonshine near a cattle market in Iware village, outside the state capital Jalingo in Taraba state.

“We confirmed three people were killed and 19 seriously injured in the explosion,” Usmar Abdullahi, Taraba state police spokesman, told AFP.

The Islamic State of West Africa province (ISWAP), later claimed responsibility for the blast, stating that it was revenge for the killing of two of the group leaders.

Near Oslo bar attack

On the 25th of June 2022, two people were killed with 21 others wounded in mass shooting near gay bar in central Oslo, Norway.

According to independent.co.uk, the shooter reportedly opened fire right outside a popular gay bar called “The London Pub” and it extended to a neighboring club and nearby streets.

The suspected perpetrator, identified to be Zaniar Matapour, a Norwegian national of Iranian descent was arrested at the scene of the attack after he opened fire on crowds who gathered at the capital’s nightlife district in the early hours of the day.

The terror attack came ahead of the country’s main pride parade scheduled for afternoon for afternoon of 25th of June 2022. The parade was later canceled on the advice of the police.

With the increasing numbers of attacks on nightclubs and bars, going to nightclubs may seem scary, hence clubgoers must ensure safety while seeking fun in a nightclub. Here are a few tips that could minimize your chances of being at the receiving ends of nightclub attacks.

1. Make your findings

Before opting for a particular nightclub, you should try and do some research about the club. You don’t want to endanger your life by spending a night out in an insecure environment. Try to gather all information possible about the club to ensure it is an ideal place for you.

Some of the things that you should include in your findings are

The club security The club environment History of attacks Crisis management Safe transportation options

2. Be vigilant and pay attention to your intuition

As a nightclub goer, you must ensure you are always on the alert. You should be able to observe and know when it is time to leave. If you sense any foul play or potential danger, you shouldn’t wait till it happens before you depart the nightclub premises. Follow your intuition and find your way out of the premises immediately you feel something is out of place.

3. Stay in the company of trusted friends

There is always safety in numbers. Isolation will make you a soft target for any form of attack that may be coming your way in a nightclub. Staying within a group of people will help reduce your chances of being at the receiving end of any form of attack. Try your best to stay in pairs and always be on the lookout for each other.

4. Avoid getting drunk

When you are drunk, it may be difficult to quickly put your thoughts together and find your way out of danger. Always ensure you drink responsibly when in a nightclub. It is equally important that you keep your eyes on your drinks at all times to ensure they are not spiked by evil doers.

5. Find an exit

One of the first things to look out for immediately after you get to a nightclub is the safest way out of the club premises in case of emergency. You can walk around the premises to locate the emergency exit before settling down for fun. This simple act may help save your life should a fire break out or the club gets attacked.

By following the simple tips above, you will be minimizing your chances of being a victim of a club attack to the minimum.

