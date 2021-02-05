Nawair-Ud-Deen calls for better security in Nigeria

THE National President of Nawair-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Alhaji Rasheed Yusuf, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to strengthen the security apparatus of the country and end its myriad of security challenges.

Yusuf made the appeal at a seminar organised for Nawair-Ud-Deen imams at the organisation’s national headquarters in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

According to Yusuf, who spoke to newsmen on the sideline of the seminar, the lamentations of the people in parts of the North and the South-West over incessant attacks of killer-herdsmen call urgent attention.

He said the only way out of the security challenges in the country was to deploy more security personnel in areas facing the menace and provide a better environment for the herdsmen to rare their cattle without clashing with people of other tribes.

Yusuf called on the president to quickly address the issue to correct the impression in sections of the country that the current administration was indifferent about the illicit activities of herdsmen across the country,.

He said: “There used to be peaceful coexistence between us and the Fualni. We don’t understand where things went wrong. The government should take the security of the people with all seriousness. We cannot continue to hear or read news of killings, kidnappings and rapes in the country and be happy. These are not what we should be experiencing.

“The government should provide adequate security for people living in areas prone to attack and save them from further attacks. As regards the herdsmen, let the government provide a better environment where they can carry out their business without clashing with people of other tribes.”

The guest lecturer, Imam Abdul-Rasak Abdul-Azeez, who spoke on the theme of the seminar: ‘Enhancing the Capacity of Religious Leaders for a Vibrant Society’, alleged that the insecurity in the country was being sponsored by some members of the political class as a ploy to gain power and urged those involved to desist.

He appealed to religious leaders to complement the efforts of the government to restore peace and security in the country through constructive sermons and prayers.

