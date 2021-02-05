Ibrahim-Iyiola Foundation refurbishes 166-year- old primary school

It is a global view that primary school is the foundation of any child’s education as proper development of a child at that level prepares the child to cope brilliantly with the challenges of further education.

In Oyo State, there are about 2,000 public primary schools spread across the 33 local government areas of the state, but it saddens one’s heart that most of these schools are in a dilapidated condition.

This factor, if not given the desired attention, could promote truancy among school-age children if well-meaning Nigerians fail to assist the government in the running of schools in the state.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that though previous administrations in the state have made laudable contributions to revamping schools in the state, particularly the primary schools, there is still much to be done because of paucity of funds.

Recently, Honorable Ibraheem Iyiola, the chairman and founder of Ibraheem- Iyiola Foundation shifted his philanthropic focus on the advancement of basic education development, as well as empowerment of community people of Oyo State.

Because of the state of disrepair of St. David’s Primary School, Kudeti , Ibadan, one of the oldest primary schools in the state established in 1855, Honourable Iyiola, a 1991 alumnus of the school volunteered to refurbish two blocks of 16 classrooms, including the head teacher’s office to boost learning in the school.

The official handing over and inauguration of the completed project worth millions of naira held on Thursday on the school’s premises.

Speaking at the event, Honorable Ibraheem Iyiola expressed his readiness and determination to support the development of his community in the areas of education, economic empowerment and general welfare of the people.

He also noted that the foundation had given out scholarships and education support to indigent students in the community.

He said: “Learning becomes easier under friendly learning environment I share the opinion that good education is the effective tool to eradicate poverty, reduce crime rate and build better tomorrow for our youths. I witnessed the struggle for quality education by parents for their children.

“I knew the pains and agony our teachers went through. I also knew the sacrifices they made to ensure that we enjoy basic education while I was in school. All these experiences motivated my interest to support the growth and development of my community, especially the youths.”

While thanking the school authorities for giving him the opportunity to contribute his quota towards the development of his alma mater, he advised the pupils to be prepared to change the world, get prepared to grab the opportunity around them and to remember to give back to the school that nurtured them.

The chairman of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (OyoSUBEB), Dr Nureni Adeniran, expressed satisfaction with Ibrahim- Iyiola Foundation‘s infrastructural development support in the state.

Dr Adeniran, who was represented by Mr Bolaji Hassan, said the state government would need such kindhearted personality in the society that would contribute their quota to educational development in the state

Speaking in the same vein at the occasion, the chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Ibadan South-East, Alowonle Tajudeen Kola, described the project as a welcome development in the history of the school.

He noted that Honorable Iyiola has established a legacy that others should emulate, particularly the school’s alumni, adding that Iyiola exemplified the traits of leader the community is aspiring to have around.

Some of the school’s teachers who spoke to the Nigerian Tribune declared that the project had given the 166-year-old school a facelift.

“The two renovated blocks of 16 classrooms were very bad. Their roofs leak during the raining reason. Today, Honorable Iyiola has made us proud. We will always remember him. Aside from the fact that he gave our pupils schoolbags, he promised cash awards for brilliant pupils in different classes,” they said.

Ibraheem-iyiola Foundation was established in 2017. Among its five-point agenda are community development and education advancement in Oyo State.

St David Primary School, Kudeti, located at the Ibadan South-East and North-East federal constituency has produced many alumni.

Among them are a former governor of Oyo State, Alhaji Lam Adesina, Chief Lekan Are and another former governor of the state, Dr Victor Omololu Olunloyo.

