Navy Prince gets fans ready for new single, Jomape

As fans of music sensation and songwriter, Elvis Efosa Osayande, also known as Navy Prince continue to anticipate his Extended Play (EP), the singer has hinted about a new single will be dropped first before the EP.

Titled Jomape, the soon- to-be released song according to Navy Prince would serve as appetiser for the EP that is going to drop later in the year.

Speaking about his music career and how he feels about the dimension it is taking, the budding singer said he is excited about how things are looking up for his music career and appreciates fans’ expectations and belief in his craft.

He added that while the expectations for an EP was rife, he would love his fans to have a feel of his new single as it would prepare music lovers for the big project coming later in the year.

“This new single, Jomape will be dropped pretty soon and I can assure my fans and music enthusiasts that I am giving them something special in anticipation of my EP. We have been working round the clock to create this magic and I hope they will love it”, he enthused.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE