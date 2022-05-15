Adeboye, Adegbola, NUJ, join TEAM Oyo to revive Nigeria’s theatre industry

The theatre industry in Nigerian is about to experience a new begining as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and popular actors in the industry including Toyin Adegbola and Peter Fatomilola and a host of others have joined forces with the younger generation in the industry to revive the fading theatre arts.

This was revealed at a press conference held at the Nigeria Union of Journalist Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo State, recently, by the team department of theatre at the University of Ibadan to break the World’s Guinness World Record for the longest marathon theatre performance alongside other theatre groups in Nigeria and other African.

The Director and Coordinator of the initiative, Mr Nathaniel Adedoyin, expressed the readiness of the team to break the Guinness World Record and retell the narratives of African theatre as a distinct and unique voice of expression.

“It will be an interesting movement to revive theatre in a bigger way as we are prepared for the task. We are also optimistic that our goal is achievable as we have the support of reputable personnel who believed in our dreams. Pastor Adeboye already has our back on this project as part of our major stage plays is centered on the founder of RCCG, Baba Akindayomi. We also have the support of veterans in the industry, including Toyin Adegbola, and Peter Fatomilola,” he added.

Adedoyin also hinted that the project is open for partnership from any institutions, corporate organisations, and telecommunications, just as he noted that the team has determined to create easy access for everyone to connect with the marathon theatre performance at an affordable price.

Also speaking at the event Adegbola, fondly called ‘Ajoke Asewo’, noted that she was fully in support of the team to revive the theatre, just as she pledged to contribute her quota to ensure the movement is achievable.





The NUJ chairman, Mr Demola Babalola, also commended the commitment of the team; stressing that it was a step in the right direction. He also charged all and sundry to support the talented youths to revive theatre.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE