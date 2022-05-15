Why we’re taking Headies to the US —Ayo Animasahun

Executive producer of the Headies Awards, Ayo Animasahun has explained why the organisers decided to take the 15th edition of the entertainment award out of Nigeria to the United States for the first time.

Animasahun during an interview at the pre-awards ceremony hosted by the American Ambassador, Mary Beth Leonard at her official residence in Ikoyi, Lagos said ‘ “Atlanta in the US is the black capital of the world where black music thrives. It’s the centre of entertainment and I don’t see why we shouldn’t do something like this there, we’ve done it in Nigeria for 14 years, its time to take it out of Africa’.

Animasahun when further probed how he feels about people misunderstanding the concept stated ‘they should wait and see. Whatever you want to do there are always unbelievers, but you shouldn’t bother about them no one has done this before and we need everybody to join hands so we can do it together’.

The US Mission Nigeria hosted a reception on Thursday 13 May 2022 to honor the 15th Annual Headies Music Awards which will be held for the first time in Atlanta this year.

Delivering remarks at the event, Ambassador Leonard applauded the growing ties between Nigeria and America in the creative industry.

She explained that the choice of Atlanta to host the Headies symbolizes the growing relationship between the music industries in the United States and Nigeria and the growing relationship between the music industries in the United States and Nigeria and the growing popularity of Nigerian music.





Anchored by comedian Bovi and Basketmouth, the event was attended by entertainment best, media giants and people from different sectors.

The event was lighted with performances from Goya Mean, Teni, D’Banj and Rema with an attendance by Amaju Pinnick, Dayo Adeneye, Kenny Ogungbe, ID Ogungbe, Zizi Cardow, Joro Olumofin, Ayeni Adekunle, TEE A, Steve Babaeko, Nike Davies Okundaye, Gbenga Adebija and other industry greats.

