Navy ensures safety of big ships, activates Operation Awkward

The Western Naval Command (WNC) of the Nigerian Navy recently activated Operation Awkward exercise aimed at ensuring the safety of big naval ships in Harbour.

The bi-annual exercise also known as the Harbour Defence Operations was held in a bid to ascertain the level of security of men and materials within its area of responsibility.

Speaking during the exercise held in Lagos, Flag Officer, WNC, Rear Admiral Oladele Daji, explained that the event was held to re-awaken certain naval evolutions so as to assess ships/establishments readiness to carry out emergency tasks at short notice as well as to check state of ships, boats and other platforms under command.

The WNC Flag Officer who was represented by the Chief Staff Officer, WNC, Rear Admiral Tanko Yakubu Pani stated that, “The Western Naval base is the premier and the biggest in the Nigerian Navy.

“So most of our ships are here, and we must do everything possible to ensure the safety of the big ships in Harbour. This exercise is done on a regular basis to ensure that these ships are properly protected.”

Speaking on Operation Calm Waters II, which is also ongoing, the Flag Officer said that, “As you are all aware, Operation Calm Waters II code named ‘Operation Okun Alaafia’ is also ongoing. It’s currently on the 35th day and still counting, and the exercise has been a great success as a lot of thieves engaged in various illegalities have been arrested. We are in the process of charging them to court for prosecution. So, this exercise is to complement others that are ongoing.

“We will also modify our training to counter what they are doing. So, it’s a continuous process. The tactics and techniques are not known to them.

“The Nigerian Navy is more than capable as our environment has not been having incidences of crime. Rather, the criminals have moved to the waters of our neighboring countries because of the heat we are putting on them”, he added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lessons From Fani-Kayode’s ‘Stupid’

The Femi Fani-Kayode experience was needless and plainly avoidable. But something tells me it won’t be the last. There is the feeling today in power circles that because of the ascendancy of the Internet and its platforms of social engagements, the press as we knew it is now impotent and could be humiliated and called stupid without consequences. The truth of the media’s undying powers should be clear in what Femi just went through…

Buhari Approves Transfer Of NIMC To Communications Ministry

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the transfer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. A statement signed by the Minister‘s Spokesperson, Mrs Uwa Suleiman, on Monday in Abuja, said that the approval was based on Buhari’s consideration for the critical role of NIMC towards the realisation of the objectives of the National Digital Economy Policy and…

Businesses May Not Normalise Till August 2021—Report

BUSINESSES and brands, hoping to return to ‘winning ways’ soon, after the devastating effects of the COVID 19 pandemic, may need to wait a little bit longer, as a recently-released CEO Report, from Philips Consulting Limited PCL, has predicted that it would take another 12 months, August 2021, for the nation’s business environment to fully activate and operate optimally…

Zainab Ahmed’s Economic Policy Actions In The First Year

The policy execution drive of Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, has within this one year into the second tenure of Buhari -led administration, just as it has over the years, consistently helped to take the economy through the frightening months of COVID-19, and also looked to set it on a path to steady growth. But for the impact of the pandemic, perhaps this period ought to be a good time…