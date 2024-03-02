I have been on medication for hypertension for many years. Kindly let me know if there are some natural ways for me to manage my hypertension.

Samuel (by SMS)

Natural remedies for reducing high blood pressure may include dietary changes, exercise, stress management, and specific herbs or supplements. Adopting a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and low-fat dairy, reducing sodium intake, engaging in regular physical activity, managing stress through techniques like meditation, and considering supplements like potassium or omega-3 fatty acids can contribute to blood pressure control.

However, it’s crucial to consult with a healthcare provider before implementing any significant changes to ensure safety and effectiveness based on individual health needs.