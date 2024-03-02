Nollywood actor, Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, who is more popularly known as Sisi Quadri, died on Friday. He was aged 44.

Oyebamiji’s death was announced by some of his colleagues in the Yoruba movie industry.

Sisi Quadri was widely celebrated for his remarkable performances, particularly in the Yoruba comedy genre.

His memorable role in the beloved movie “Seniyan Seranko,” which was released on December 4, 2004, endeared him to audiences across the nation.

Sisi Quadri was renowned for his exceptional comedic talent and his ability to deliver cutting insults with finesse.

This trait endeared him to many Yoruba movie watchers around the country.

The late actor was set to captivate audiences once again in the upcoming film “Anikulapo: The Return of Spectre,” which is scheduled for release in cinemas shortly.

Announcing his death, Nollywood actress Abiola Bayo wrote on her verified Instagram handle, “You will be greatly missed, Sisi Quadri. May your soul rest in perfect peace.”

It has been gathered that he died of kidney-related issues.

The news of his demise has left the Nigerian entertainment industry and his fans in shock and mourning.