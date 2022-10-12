In life, every human is exposed to all sorts of infections in the environment which are caused by viruses. And these causative viruses and bacteria can affect anyone irrespective of lifestyle or environment. Consequently, women especially mothers must have some natural remedies for common illnesses to give first aid and mange some common situations

Sleep issues

When there are sleep challenges, a n effective cure is chamomile tea in the evening as the day’s activities are winding down. Also, aromatherapy oil or lavender is useful to calm and relax the system and it is safe for all ages.

Common cold

Common cold is often caused by minor exposure to some things and may be cured with simple things like honey or ginger; Honey has throat-coating properties that can soothe sore throats and suppress coughs. It can be used with tea.

Some tea can also be used. Teas with ingredients like licorice and slippery elm have throat-coating properties that help reduce irritation and elderberry syrup also helps with its antiviral properties, making it helpful for colds and influenza.

Echinacea can reduce the duration of cold symptoms, particularly if used during the first day or two. It is available as tea, drops or pills while a plant known as pelargonium also helps to shorten the duration and severity of colds.

Anxiety challenges

Many issues of life can lead to challenges for everyone and if not well managed, may lead to more major medical crisis. For common anxiety, slow breathing at the start of everyday with positive thoughts is the most common remedy. It activates the part of the nervous system that calms the system.

Try music, it calms the system.

Don’t dwell on challenges

Digestive difficulties

For all forms of digestive system issue, ginger in different forms, helps to calm upset stomach, nausea and motion sickness.

In the case of diarrhea caused by infections, probiotics and yeasts may help the digestive system.





Soreness and skin irritation

The human skin is vulnerable to irritation as a result of environmental issues; weather, dust, insect bites or pollen among others. For minor skin irritations, the use of Arnica cream helps to sooths muscle aches, pains and bruising. Also tea tree oil is an anti-inflammatory agent for bacterial or fungus infections that can be used to treat conditions like athlete’s foot or acne while calendula soothes skin irritations like eczema and diaper rash.

