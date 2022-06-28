National PTA commends Tribune’s contribution towards education growth in Nigeria

The National President of Parent-Teacher Association of Nigeria (PTA Nigeria) Alhaji Haruna Danjuma, on Tuesday, hailed the management and board of the African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc, publisher of Nigerian Tribune, for its critical role in promoting education in the country.

Danjuma stated this during the PTA Role Model Award and Investiture Ceremony held at International Event Center, The Dome, Akure, Ondo state capital, said Nigerian Tribune has been playing a frontline role in the development of education in the state and country at large over the years.

Danjuma who was represented by the National Vice President and the Ondo state Chairman, Chief Abimbola Omoloja, described education as the most vital tool for the development of any nation, saying media played a vital role in the development of education.

He added that education is the most powerful force for socio-economic change in the world, saying education is a tool to improve national security.

He said “though Nigerian Tribune used to be a political newspaper but it has since been the voice for the common man and played a critical role in the development of education in this country

“Media play a significant part in the maintenance of peace and security. The education that enhances security goes beyond teaching youths reading and writing alone and must be all-embracing.

“The media play a major role in developing education, these media easily reach groups, allow repeated use, give more reality, influence attitudes, show cause and effect relationships and ultimately motivate the audience.

“It sends information to remote places and helps in distant learning and helps in modification of attitudes, inculcation of desirable values and acquaintance with cultural heritage. Nigerian Tribune is a leading newspaper in this area and deserves to be honoured for its role in educational development ”

He, however, stressed the need for the state government to be committed to bringing back children that were out of school, saying all hands must be on deck to redesign the Nigerian education curriculum.





Omoloja described education as the most important force of development in any society which he said should not be taken with levity and appreciated the Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, for his dedication to ensuring that education goes through thorough rejuvenation during his administration.

The wife of the Ondo State Governor, Mrs Betty Akeredolu who was honoured amongst other awardees as a Role Model in Girl Child Development, assured the people of the continued efforts of the present administration in growing the education standard of the state.

While appreciating NAPTAN for the honour Mrs Anyanwu-Akeredolu said she is determined to invest in girl’s child and make them distinct in science and technology.

Other awardees include the Olowo of Owo Kingdom Oba Ajibade Ogunoye as royal grand patron, Mr Afe Olowookere for Educational Philanthropy, Princess Oladunni Odu for Educational Planning and Administration, The Guardian Newspaper and many others.

